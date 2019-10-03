Unity acquires live game management platform ChilliConnect

Unity has acquired live game management platform ChilliConnect for an undisclosed fee.

The engine maker explained the deal will give developers access to a variety of cloud-based game services to enable backend operations at scale, letting them add online game features and run LiveOps without needing to manage their own server infrastructure.

The company also claims ChilliConnect's services will complement the services offered by the recently acquired deltaDNA, creating a well rounded set of cost-effective, customizable live game solutions that will suit a variety of individual needs.

"ChilliConnect is the connecting piece for Unity developers, providing the essential LiveOps and backend services needed to successfully operate a connected game,"said Luc Barthelet, VP and general manager of Cloud Services at Unity, in a press release.

"Having ChilliConnect onboard closes the loop for developers to create, operate and monetize their game with Unity and we’re very excited to have them as part of the team."