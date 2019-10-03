Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity acquires live game management platform ChilliConnect

Unity acquires live game management platform ChilliConnect

October 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Unity has acquired live game management platform ChilliConnect for an undisclosed fee. 

The engine maker explained the deal will give developers access to a variety of cloud-based game services to enable backend operations at scale, letting them add online game features and run LiveOps without needing to manage their own server infrastructure. 

The company also claims ChilliConnect's services will complement the services offered by the recently acquired deltaDNA, creating a well rounded set of cost-effective, customizable live game solutions that will suit a variety of individual needs.

"ChilliConnect is the connecting piece for Unity developers, providing the essential LiveOps and backend services needed to successfully operate a connected game,"said Luc Barthelet, VP and general manager of Cloud Services at Unity, in a press release.

"Having ChilliConnect onboard closes the loop for developers to create, operate and monetize their game with Unity and we’re very excited to have them as part of the team."

Related Jobs

Juncture Media
Juncture Media — New York, New York, United States
[10.03.19]
Cloud-Based Solutions Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[10.03.19]
Lead Material Artist
BonusXP
BonusXP — Dallas, Texas, United States
[10.03.19]
Art Director
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.02.19]
UI Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image