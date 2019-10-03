Discord makes layoffs due to 'active shift in talent needs'

Newsbrief: Discord has made an unknown number of layoffs within its marketing department, according to a statement sent to GamesIndustry.biz.

No concrete reason was given for the cuts, with the company simply explaining it has made an "active shift" in its talent needs.

"Yesterday we made an active shift in the talent needs of our marketing department to better serve our growing business and future ambitions," explained the company. "As part of this, some difficult personnel decisions had to be made to meet these goals."

The news comes a few weeks after Discord announced it would be cutting free games from its Nitro premium subscription plan, because users simply weren't playing them.