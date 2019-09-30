Ubisoft, PlayStation, and Survios reveal the future of AR/VR entertainment at XRDC

We're less than two weeks away from the start of XRDC at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, and today organizers want to quickly highlight some of the most exciting sessions taking place at the show!

Many of them are part of the XRDC Games and Entertainment tracks of talks, where leading AR/VR/MR innovators share knowledge gleaned from the latest and greatest AR/VR entertainment.

For example, you'll have the chance to check out a special Entertainment track session, "Case Study: Ubisoft's Escape Rooms", which offers an exciting opportunity to learn about the market for location-based VR entertainment, master the business and marketing of VR escape room games, and get practical design and production tips from Ubisoft's Cyril Voiron.

Citing real examples from the development of the Assassin's Creed Origins VR escape room Escape the Lost Pyramid as well as the Assassin's Creed Odyssey escape room Beyond Medusa's Gate, Voiron will share data and learnings that you can apply to your own VR efforts.

Plus, you'll have the chance to see Survios break down the process of putting your game on Oculus' popular new Quest standalone VR headset in "Porting Your Title to Oculus Quest", one of many insightful sessions on the XRDC Games track of talks.

Expect to learn about how Survios got the opportunity to develop on Quest, what it took to port a game to Oculus' new platform, and what lessons were learned lessons about everything from the Quest's hardware capabilities to rendering techniques to game optimization strategies!

And in "'Blood & Truth': Lessons Learned Making a VR Action Movie" PlayStation London's Stuart Whyte will dive deep into everything the studio has discovered about VR game design over the years, and how they applied those lesons on everything from VR Worlds to their latest action packed blockbuster VR experience, Blood & Truth!

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa