Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Alt.Ctrl.GDC Inspirations: Neon Nemesis , the arcade cabinet with a twist

Alt.Ctrl.GDC Inspirations: Neon Nemesis, the arcade cabinet with a twist

October 4, 2019 | By Staff
October 4, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Design, alt ctrl gdc

Good morning! Today we wanted to quickly remind you that organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference have put out the call for submissions to the seventh annual Alt.Ctrl.GDC, that ever-popular on-site showcase of games with unique, offbeat, and just plain intriguing controllers!

All submissions of one-of-a-kind game peripherals, contraptions, and novelties which enhance game experiences and challenge our expectations are welcome, but please don't delay; the deadline for submissions to the 2020 Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase is Friday, November 29th!

The showcase itself takes place March 18th through the 20th of next year, during the final three days of GDC 2020. If your submission is chosen your team, will be asked to showcase their game to GDC attendees at the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit area; they’ll also receive a pair of Core + Summits Passes and a pair of Expo Plus Passes, for a total of four free passes to GDC 2020!

To help get your creative juices flowing, today we'd like to highlight one of the many standout submissions to last year's Alt.Ctrl.GDC: Neon Nemesis, a multiplayer arcade cabinet with a twist created by a team of game design students from Uppsala University.

So what's so unique about the Neon Nemesis? What at first appears to be a custom-built 4-player arcade cabinet quickly reveals itself to be something of a secret lair, as there's a compartment built into the back of the machine that gives a hidden fifth player special controls with which to frustrate, foil, and generally mess with the four players out front.

 

It's a remarkable feat of engineering and a one-of-a-kind arcade game, one we hope will inspire more game developers to think outside the box (or inside it, depending on the box!) There's still lots of time left to submit your own projects for next year's Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase, so don't delay -- it's a great event to take part in!

Alt.Ctrl.GDC is part of the Game Developers Conference 2020, which takes place March 15th through March 20th of next year at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center. 

For more details on GDC 2020 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

University of Exeter
University of Exeter — Exeter, England, United Kingdom
[10.04.19]
Serious Games Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.03.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.03.19]
UI Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.01.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image