Alt.Ctrl.GDC Inspirations: Neon Nemesis , the arcade cabinet with a twist

Good morning! Today we wanted to quickly remind you that organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference have put out the call for submissions to the seventh annual Alt.Ctrl.GDC, that ever-popular on-site showcase of games with unique, offbeat, and just plain intriguing controllers!

All submissions of one-of-a-kind game peripherals, contraptions, and novelties which enhance game experiences and challenge our expectations are welcome, but please don't delay; the deadline for submissions to the 2020 Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase is Friday, November 29th!

The showcase itself takes place March 18th through the 20th of next year, during the final three days of GDC 2020. If your submission is chosen your team, will be asked to showcase their game to GDC attendees at the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit area; they’ll also receive a pair of Core + Summits Passes and a pair of Expo Plus Passes, for a total of four free passes to GDC 2020!

To help get your creative juices flowing, today we'd like to highlight one of the many standout submissions to last year's Alt.Ctrl.GDC: Neon Nemesis, a multiplayer arcade cabinet with a twist created by a team of game design students from Uppsala University.

So what's so unique about the Neon Nemesis? What at first appears to be a custom-built 4-player arcade cabinet quickly reveals itself to be something of a secret lair, as there's a compartment built into the back of the machine that gives a hidden fifth player special controls with which to frustrate, foil, and generally mess with the four players out front.

It's a remarkable feat of engineering and a one-of-a-kind arcade game, one we hope will inspire more game developers to think outside the box (or inside it, depending on the box!) There's still lots of time left to submit your own projects for next year's Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase, so don't delay -- it's a great event to take part in!

Alt.Ctrl.GDC is part of the Game Developers Conference 2020, which takes place March 15th through March 20th of next year at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center.

