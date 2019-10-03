Randy Pitchford and ex-Gearbox general counsel agree to settle legal dispute

The lengthy legal back-and-forth between former Gearbox general counsel Wade Callender and current CEO Randy Pitchford has ended in a settlement, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Originally, Gearbox filed a lawsuit against Callender in late 2018 for “fraud and breach of fiduciary duty,” alleging at the time that he had made sizable personal purchases on a company card in addition to destroying copies of a loan agreement for money he borrowed from the company.

Shortly after, Callender filed his own lawsuit accusing Pitchford of violating multiple contracts, and striking a secret deal to receive a $12 million bonus that Callender’s legal team argued would have originally gone to Gearbox staff.

According to the statement received by The Hollywood Reporter, both parties have agreed to settle, though little on the terms of that actual settlement were mentioned in the dismissal statement.

"Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel that the evidence exonerated Randy Pitchford from the allegations against him. All misunderstandings between the parties have been corrected, and apologies were exchanged," reads the statement published by THR. "Because the parties are mutually bound by confidentiality, no additional statements will be forthcoming."