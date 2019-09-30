Video: A game programmer's guide to the math of deep learning

In this 2017 GDC talk, creative.ai's Alex Champandard looks at the mathematics behind deep neural networks and how to apply it to game development for fun and (hopefully!) profit.

Champandard offered a lighthearted look at the state of neural network math, starting with the most commonly used functions and representations, then moving onto gradient-based optimization and the most recent research.

It's a few years old now, but Champandard's talk is still rich in useful learnings and practical math you can apply to your own projects, so take advantage of the fact that it's now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

