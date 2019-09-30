Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: BonusXP is hiring an Art Director

Get a job: BonusXP is hiring an Art Director

October 3, 2019 | By Staff
October 3, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Art Director, BonusXP

Location: Dallas, Texas

BonusXP is looking for another Art Director to lead up one of our new titles. We are working on premium original titles for consoles/desktops and some high-profile licensed IPs. We are a 30 person indie studio located in the Dallas, TX area.

Requirements

  • 5+ years of industry experience with at least three launched titles
  • Passion for games
  • Enthusiasm for leading the art vision for a project
  • Ability to provide feedback, notes, or paintovers for artists and outsourcers on the team
  • Ability to work with the studio art director on the visual direction for the game
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills, including ability to work closely with team members in other disciplines
  • Expert-level 3d game art experience in either character art, environment art, or animation
  • Deep experience in Unreal or Unity toolchain​

Pluses

  • 3D FX experience
  • 2D game art experience (concept, sprites, or pixels) 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.03.19]
UI Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.03.19]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.03.19]
Lead Character Artist
Juncture Media
Juncture Media — New York, New York, United States
[10.03.19]
Cloud-Based Solutions Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image