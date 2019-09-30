Get a job: BonusXP is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Dallas, Texas

BonusXP is looking for another Art Director to lead up one of our new titles. We are working on premium original titles for consoles/desktops and some high-profile licensed IPs. We are a 30 person indie studio located in the Dallas, TX area.

Requirements

5+ years of industry experience with at least three launched titles

Passion for games

Enthusiasm for leading the art vision for a project

Ability to provide feedback, notes, or paintovers for artists and outsourcers on the team

Ability to work with the studio art director on the visual direction for the game

Strong communication and collaboration skills, including ability to work closely with team members in other disciplines

Expert-level 3d game art experience in either character art, environment art, or animation

Deep experience in Unreal or Unity toolchain​

Pluses

3D FX experience

2D game art experience (concept, sprites, or pixels)

