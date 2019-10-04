EA leaks personal information of 'approximately 1600' FIFA 20 players

EA has confirmed it leaked the personal information of "approximately 1600" players who registered for the upcoming FIFA 20 Global Series esports tournament.

Suspicions were raised earlier this week when several competitors revealed they'd seen the personal information, including email addresses, IDs, and birth dates, of other players when attempting to sign-up for the competition.

In response, EA took the registration page down claimed it was aware of "potential issues," but has now issued a follow-up statement confirming the issue resulted in data being leaked.

"At approximately 1pm UK Time, we announced the registration portal page for the EA Sports FIFA 20 Global Series. Shortly after, we learned that come players trying to register were seeing the information of other players who had already signed-up through the registration page," said the publisher.

"We immediately took action to shut down the site by 1:30pm UK Time. We were able to root cause the issue and implement a fi to be clear that information is protected. We're confident that players will not see the same issue going forward.

"We've determined that approximately 1600 players were potentially affected by this issue, and we are taking steps to contact those competitors with more details and protect their accounts. Player privacy and security are of the utmost importance to us, and we deeply apologize that our players encountered this issue today."