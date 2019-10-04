Call of Duty: Mobile passes 35 million downloads within days of launch

Newsbrief: Call of Duty: Mobile has already surpassed 35 million downloads within just days of its debut on iOS and Android according to publisher Activision’s internal numbers.

Following its October 1 launch, Activision says that Call of Duty: Mobile has claimed the most downloaded slot for iOS app rankings in 100 countries and, by its own estimates, is one of the fastest action games to cross the 35 million download milestone on both storefronts.

Call of Duty: Mobile was originally thought to be a China-only release developed by the Tencent-owned TiMi Studios, though Activision announced earlier this year that the game would see a worldwide release. This week’s launch included all countries and regions that support Google Play and Apple’s App Store, though mainland China, Vietnam, and Belgium were excluded from the launch.