Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Call of Duty: Mobile passes 35 million downloads within days of launch

Call of Duty: Mobile passes 35 million downloads within days of launch

October 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Newsbrief: Call of Duty: Mobile has already surpassed 35 million downloads within just days of its debut on iOS and Android according to publisher Activision’s internal numbers.

Following its October 1 launch, Activision says that Call of Duty: Mobile has claimed the most downloaded slot for iOS app rankings in 100 countries and, by its own estimates, is one of the fastest action games to cross the 35 million download milestone on both storefronts.

Call of Duty: Mobile was originally thought to be a China-only release developed by the Tencent-owned TiMi Studios, though Activision announced earlier this year that the game would see a worldwide release. This week’s launch included all countries and regions that support Google Play and Apple’s App Store, though mainland China, Vietnam, and Belgium were excluded from the launch.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.03.19]
Lead Character Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.26.19]
QA Tester
PerBlue
PerBlue — Madison, Wisconsin, United States
[09.24.19]
Studio Art Director
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[09.20.19]
PHP Developer - Tribal Wars


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image