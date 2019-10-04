Croteam co-founder Alen Ladavac departs studio to join Google's Stadia team

Alen Ladavac, one of the original founders of Serious Sam developer Croteam, has announced he is leaving the studio to join the team at Google working on its upcoming cloud-based game platform Google Stadia.

“We've made many respected titles, from Football Glory back in 1993, through the legendary Serious Sam franchise, and the one dearest to my heart: The Talos Principle,” wrote Ladavac. “It's been fantastic 25 years and I couldn't be more proud of everything we've achieved.”

Ladavac, alongside Davor Hunski, Roman Ribarić, Dean Sekulić, Davor Tomičić, and Admir Elezović, founded Croteam in 1993, originally developing games for the Amiga 500. The decades since have seen the team create several games and remasters in the Serious Sam series, followed by its 2014 first-person puzzle game The Talos Principle.

Following his departure, Ladavac has signed on as an engineering manager for Stadia.

“I'm super excited to announce that I'm starting at Google München, joining the awesome Stadia team to work on finally bringing gaming into the cloud,” wrote Ladavac. “What was once deemed impossible, now is the reality - and I'm grateful for a chance to contribute to this landmark undertaking.”