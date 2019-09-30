Video: Go behind the scenes of Forza Horizon 3's mesmerizing skies

In 2016, Forza Horizon 3 captivated players with a beautiful Australian landscaped backed by a set of mesmerizing HDR skylines. Those skylines in fact, were rendered based on footage of real Australian skies captured during Playground Games' trip to the land down under.

In this 2017 GDC talk Playground Games' Jamie Wood explains how the company developed a technique for shooting high resolution 24 hour HDR time-lapse photography using a custom camera rig, on location, and then projected these evolving sky captures onto the in-game sky of Forza Horizon 3.

It's an enlightening talk about a unique process for creating in-game assets, and you can watch it in its entirety in the video above or for free on the GDC YouTube channel.

