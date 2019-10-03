From eye games to military surgery, see how AR/VR is advancing medicine at XRDC!

Want to learn more about how the future of healthcare is being advanced by AR/VR/MR experts?

Come on out to the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco next Monday and Tuesday to attend XRDC, a premier event for AR/VR/MR innovation of all stripes. On the popular Healthcare track of talks you'll have a chance to hear from developers and experts in the field, meet innovative healthcare practitioners (including the U.S. military), and identify opportunities in this rapidly-growing sector.

For example, check out "VR Games for Better Vision" to learn, firsthand, about the hundreds of eye clinics are using games to treat lazy eye in more than 16 countries.

In this session Vivid Vision chief James Blaha will cover the science and business challenges of getting a novel game-based medical device adopted as the new standard of care. Learn how you can apply your development skills to solve meaningful health problems, and see how cutting-edge tech like VR is helping to improve users' vision!

And in "The Augmented Reality Forward Surgical Care Project" military veterans Steve DeLellis and Jerry Heneghan will provide details on an Augmented Reality Forward Surgical Care research project, as well as how training evaluations are conducted for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Come out to this very unique talk to learn all about how augmented reality technologies can be used in the field, as this technology's telestration capability adds to the user’s perception that a mentor is right there with them, guiding each step of the procedure. Improved access to care, safety, and decreased treatment costs are anticipated to be among the benefits of putting this tech in the military's hands, and you'll leave this talk with a better understanding of both the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), a tele-mentored surgical and training initiative using augmented- and mixed-reality technologies to collaborate.

