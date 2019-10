Newsbrief: Monster Hunter: World global shipments and digital sales have topped 14 million units.

The new milestone was announced on the game's official Japanese twitter account (via Reddit), and comes less than two years after the title launched.

Monster Hunter: World became the fastest-selling title in Capcom history after surpassing 6 million sales in under a month. It then crossed 10 million shipments within seven months of launch, and has now added another 4 million units to that total, including digital sales.