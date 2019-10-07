Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 7, 2019
October 7, 2019
PS4 Remote Play is now supported on Android 5.0 phones and tablets

October 7, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The latest PlayStation 4 software update, version 7.00, has introduced Remote Play support for smartphones and tablets running Android 5.0. or higher. 

It's notable news given Remote Play support was previously limited to iOS devices and Sony Xperia Android smartphones, leaving other Android users out in the cold. 

Anyone who wants to get in on the action and stat streaming select PS4 titles to their mobile device can download the PS4 Remote Play App from the Google Play store right now. 

Over on iOS, the Remote Play App has also been updated to allow users to display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation. Support for DualShock 4 wireless controllers has also been added for players on Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or macOS Catalina.

