Video: A game dev's guide to better representing and supporting disabilities

In this 2019 GDC talk Cherry Thompson explores why disabled representation is so powerful, why the industry keeps getting it so wrong and how game designers might be able to do better in the future.

As the industry moves towards a more inclusive and diverse future, disability representation still has a long way to go. With a passion for diversity and experience in accessibility and inclusion, Thompson explores why representation is so powerful, why the industry keeps getting it so wrong and how game designers might be able to do better in the future!

Thompson's talk was deeply relevant and well worth your time, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

