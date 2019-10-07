Ex-ArenaNet devs raise $3.3 million for new studio, Tenacious Entertainment

Tenacious Entertainment, a Washington-based game development studio set up by former ArenaNet developers, has raised $3.3 million in seed funding for the newly established team.

According to VentureBeat, the studio is angling to release a mobile game that makes use of proven PC and console concepts by 2020.

“We founded the company with the goal of creating games and experiences that others have been traditionally hesitant to approach, especially in mobile games, said co-founder and CEO Roy Cronacher. “More than a year later, we have found many reasons why that was and have worked to overcome those challenges.”

Cronacher was previously a designer on ArenaNet’s Guild Wars 2, and now works alongside seven others at Tenacious Entertainment, though the studio notes it is looking to use the funds it has received from unnamed investors to fill out its ranks as well.