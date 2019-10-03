XRDC brings the future of AR/VR in healthcare to San Francisco next week!

Are you coming out to XRDC next Monday and Tuesday at San Francisco's beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion

Hospitals, physicians, and other caregivers are already doing amazing things with AR/VR, and at XRDC there's a whole track of Healthcare talks scheduled to help you learn from developers and experts in the field, meet innovative healthcare practitioners (including the U.S. military), and identify opportunities in this rapidly-growing sector.

Check out "A VR Tool for Interactive Pharmaceutical Design at the Nanoscale", for example, to see University of Bristol researchers Mike O'Connor and David Glowacki present Narupa, a remarkable open-source VR drug design tool.

This VR software pairs high-performance computing with rigorous physics simulations to allow researchers to visualize and interact with the nanoscopic world, and enable them to intuitively reason about complex molecular structures and design new drugs at nanoscale.

Nanotech and pharma research involves studying domains which cannot be perceived with human senses. As such, XR technologies, combined with cloud computing and open source standards, already have transformative potential at the cutting edge of nanotech and pharma.

And in "Patients, Families and Clinical Education: XR Simulation Development in a Pediatric Setting" David Davis and Bradley Cruse will share what they've learned about designing effective AR/VR experiences for a medical setting while serving in Cincinnati Children's Hospital's Digital Experience Group.

You'll get unique insight into the hospital's efforts to create immersive simulations that serve clinical, educational, research and patient experience needs, and enhance patient outcomes. You'll get an insider's perspective on the challenges of engaging organization leadership in advancing support and resources for VR/AR/XR development. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of what it takes to succeed when developing for the healthcare industry, as well as a clear view of how new technologies are already being put to use there!

And in "The Augmented Reality Forward Surgical Care Project" military veterans Steve DeLellis and Jerry Heneghan will provide details on an Augmented Reality Forward Surgical Care research project, as well as how training evaluations are conducted for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Come out to this very unique talk to learn all about how augmented reality technologies can be used in the field, as this technology's telestration capability adds to the user’s perception that a mentor is right there with them, guiding each step of the procedure. Improved access to care, safety, and decreased treatment costs are anticipated to be among the benefits of putting this tech in the military's hands, and you'll leave this talk with a better understanding of both the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), a tele-mentored surgical and training initiative using augmented- and mixed-reality technologies to collaborate.

