Sony confirms PlayStation 5 release window, teases new gamepad tech

October 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
On Tuesday Sony confirmed its next-generation console will be called the PlayStation 5, and will be launching in time for holiday 2020. 

The company first teased the device in an interview between Wired and chief system architect Mark Cerny back in April, revealing the unit will support 8K graphics, 3D audio, a super fast SSD, and backwards compatibility with PS4 titles. 

Now, in a post on the PlayStation blog, the Japanese console maker has also previewed the revamped controller that will ship with the PlayStation 5. Although it didn't show the new gamepad, Sony claims it will be replace 'rumble' technology with haptic tech that will be capable of delivering a broader range of feedback. 

"With haptics, you truly feel a broader range of feedback, so crashing into a wall in a race car feels much different than making a tackle on the football field," explains the blog post. "You can even get a sense for a variety of textures when running through fields of grass or plodding through mud."

The new controller will also feature something Sony is calling 'adaptive triggers,' which have been incorporated into the traditional L2 and R2 trigger buttons and will apparently give developers more control over how their games feel. 

"Developers can program the resistance of the triggers so that you feel the tactile sensation of drawing a bow and arrow or accelerating an off-road vehicle through rocky terrain," continues the post. 

"In combination with the haptics, this can produce a powerful experience that better simulates various actions. Game creators have started to receive early versions of the new controller, and we can’t wait to see where their imagination goes with these new features at their disposal."

Sony has promised to share more information in year ahead.

