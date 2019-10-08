Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Rovio warns brand licensing restructure could result in layoffs

Rovio warns brand licensing restructure could result in layoffs

October 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Angry Birds maker Rovio could lay off up to 20 employees as part of a planned brand licensing restructure

The Finnish company explained the restructure is designed to improve the efficiency and profitability of its brand licensing unit, and that it's currently entering into employee cooperation negotiations ahead of the move. 

"Rovio has a unique asset, the Angry Birds brand that enjoys a very high global awareness. However, the competition in the licensing business, especially for consumer products, has intensified," commented CEO Kati Levoranta. 

"Thus, we aim to do things more efficiently, adjust our way of working and rearrange our brand licensing operations accordingly. The planned changes will not affect our games business."

As it stands, the restructuring plan concerns 32 employees, and could ultimately lead to a "maximum redundancy" of 20 roles globally.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.08.19]
Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.08.19]
Outsourcing Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.08.19]
Environment Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.07.19]
Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image