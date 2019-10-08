Rovio warns brand licensing restructure could result in layoffs

Angry Birds maker Rovio could lay off up to 20 employees as part of a planned brand licensing restructure.

The Finnish company explained the restructure is designed to improve the efficiency and profitability of its brand licensing unit, and that it's currently entering into employee cooperation negotiations ahead of the move.

"Rovio has a unique asset, the Angry Birds brand that enjoys a very high global awareness. However, the competition in the licensing business, especially for consumer products, has intensified," commented CEO Kati Levoranta.

"Thus, we aim to do things more efficiently, adjust our way of working and rearrange our brand licensing operations accordingly. The planned changes will not affect our games business."

As it stands, the restructuring plan concerns 32 employees, and could ultimately lead to a "maximum redundancy" of 20 roles globally.