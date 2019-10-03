Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Travel tips to help you make the most of your trip to XRDC next week!

Travel tips to help you make the most of your trip to XRDC next week!

October 9, 2019 | By Staff
October 9, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, XRDC

As everyone gets ready for XRDC to kick off in San Francisco next week, organizers wanted to quickly take a moment today to share some info which might help you plan your trip.

This is important because XRDC is taking place in a new venue this year, the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, which is located right on the San Francisco waterfront!

The venue itself offers unparalleled opportunities for networking and learning, with lots of well-lit open space and beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and other Bay Area landmarks.

The Festival Pavilion is just one part of the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, which is itself a fascinating location to explore if you're at all curious about the history of San Francisco and its northern waterfront.

Located at 2 Marina Blvd in San Francisco, the Fort Mason Center is readily accessible via public transit and offers parking options for visitors; check out the Center's website for further details and directions. 

If you haven't booked accommodations yet, now's the time! An abundance of lodging options exist in the event vicinity and across the city, and you can start your search by checking out the Fort Mason accommodations listings or the San Francisco Travel hotels listings for more details.

We also encourage you to leave time in your XRDC travel schedule for some sightseeing and fun in San Francisco and the Bay Area, one of the world's premier tourist destinations. Take advantage of all the region's public transit options and get up-to-date traveler information (including weather, traffic conditions, and parking) via the free 511 information service.

And if you need to book a flight for XRDC, San Francisco International Airport is the Bay Area's largest airport (and California's second busiest). Flying into SFO is the best option for international visitors. You have lots of options to get to and from the airport; the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train network is connected to the airport providing easy access to the heart of San Francisco and the East Bay. Taxi and rental car service is also available.

Some attendees may find better flight fares flying into the smaller Oakland Airport, which also offers direct access to BART as well as taxi and rental car service.

So if you haven't already register to attend XRDC now to access a ton of great AR/VR/MR content at a lower price than you'll pay at the door! This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, GDC and XRDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa

