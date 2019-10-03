Get a job: Obsidian Entertainment is hiring a Combat Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Irvine, California

Obsidian Entertainment is looking for a Combat Designer with proven experience developing first-person melee combat gameplay to join our team of talented developers.

This role will work closely with artists, animators, audio, and gameplay programmers to determine the overall flow, look, and feel of the total combat experience. The ideal candidate will be someone who can collaboratively plan and create fun, visceral, and epic combat including the main character, AI characters, and gameplay objects across varied encounter types.

Responsibilities

Drive the design, direction, look, and feel of the total combat experience

Identify and document gameplay systems and tech required to create fun combat with an emphasis on an exceptional first-person melee experience

Collaborate with the animation and audio teams to determine the overall feel and pace of combat actions utilizing both first and third person animations

Work with system designers to integrate character and gear statistics into combat in a rewarding way

Plan for AI needs, behavior scripting, and tuning to create varied combat encounters

Utilize team, player, and focus feedback to continually improve the look and feel of the combat experience

Create content that adheres to tight schedules and assist others in meeting deadlines

Requirements

Experience developing first-person melee and ranged combat

The ability to evaluate and understand the mechanics of a game to create compelling, fun, and epic combat experiences

Experience directly tuning the animation graphs and timing windows for attacks, blocks, branching actions, hit reactions, and other key combat animations

Ability to work with all disciplines including character art, VFX, audio, animation, and programming

Proficiency with modern game editors such as UE4, CRYENGINE, Source, or equivalent

Pluses

Experience with Unreal Engine 4

Experience working on games with role-playing elements

Exceptional attention to detail

Love of computer and console role-playing and action games

Proficiency with 3ds Max, Maya, and/or XSI

Programming or scripting experience

A portfolio of combat systems built in a commercial 3D game engine

Obsidian Entertainment is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

