Video: Inside the process of solving a Nintendo-backed coding challenge

One of the hardest coding problems available on the programming challenge platform CodinGame is backed by Nintendo, and that piqued game coder Mike Acton's interest.

He figured out how to solve the tricky problem, and at GDC 2017 he gave a great talk about how he did it that was designed to help the audience better understand the process of solving programming problems in game development.

It was a pragmatic look at how to identify and solve problems when coding games, and it was packed with interesting insights for anyone with an interest in creative solutions to game programming challenges.

If you missed seeing it live, good news: Acton's talk is now available to watch for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

