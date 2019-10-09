Oxenfree has been downloaded 3 million times through Xbox Game Pass

Oxenfree developer Night School Studios has given us a rare glimpse at the game's performance on Xbox Game Pass, while also announcing the mystery adventure game has sold over 1 million copies.

Clarifying comments he made in a recent interview, studio founder and Oxenfree co-director Sean Krankel explained the game has sold over 1 million copies, but has notably amassed an extra 3 million downloads through Xbox Game Pass and some other giveaways - although, not all of those downloads will have necessarily translated into players.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's premium subscription service, and grants users unlimited access to a growing roster of first and third party titles. Although it's not unusual for developers to tout combined player numbers based on Game Pass installs and standalone sales, it's rare for them to disclose Game Pass download figures.