Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Oxenfree has been downloaded 3 million times through Xbox Game Pass

Oxenfree has been downloaded 3 million times through Xbox Game Pass

October 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Oxenfree developer Night School Studios has given us a rare glimpse at the game's performance on Xbox Game Pass, while also announcing the mystery adventure game has sold over 1 million copies. 

Clarifying comments he made in a recent interview, studio founder and Oxenfree co-director Sean Krankel explained the game has sold over 1 million copies, but has notably amassed an extra 3 million downloads through Xbox Game Pass and some other giveaways - although, not all of those downloads will have necessarily translated into players.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's premium subscription service, and grants users unlimited access to a growing roster of first and third party titles. Although it's not unusual for developers to tout combined player numbers based on Game Pass installs and standalone sales, it's rare for them to disclose Game Pass download figures.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.08.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[10.08.19]
Gameplay Programmer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[10.08.19]
Environment Artists
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Dublin, California, United States
[10.08.19]
UI Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image