Chat with the creators of Indivisible at 3PM ET

This week, Lab Zero and 505 Games released Indivisible, an exceptionally unique 2D RPG from the makers of Skullgirls that trades on snappy combat, a beautiful Southeast Asian-inspired fantasy setting, and quirky, personality-filled dialogue.

Today on the GDC Twitch channel, lead developer Mike Zaimont (also known as Mike Z), and creative director Mariel Cartwright are dropping by to discuss the Indivisble's long development journey! The pair are taking your questions through Twitch chat, so be sure to drop by and ask away.

And for more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.