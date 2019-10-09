Report: Sony Interactive Entertainment lays off dozens in UK and US

Sony Interactive Entertainment has laid off staff in both its Europe and America offices, a cross-discipline restructuring that took place the same day as Sony’s big PlayStation 5 announcement.

Sources speaking to VGC say that, at least in the UK offices, dozens were affected across marketing, PR, and other divisions. In the United States, those layoffs extended to an unknown number on the creative services team as well.

The restructure aims to bring control Sony Interactive Entertainment’s operations under a more centralized model, a shift that ultimately began last year and has now, according to VGC’s sources, seemingly has led to a number of positions being made redundant since, including this week’s SIEE layoffs.

We've reached out to Sony for more information and will update following a response. Additionally, if you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.