Coming to XRDC next week? Help make it a more sustainable event!

Our planet and our environment are our most prized resource, so today XRDC organizers want to take a moment to let you know what's being done -- and what you can do -- to help make it more sustainable event in a more sustainable industry.

Of course, this premium event for industry professionals and innovators of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality experiences will be held just weeks from now (October 29th and 30th) in San Francisco, at the landmark Westin St. Francis Hotel.

XRDC kicks off next week at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco (there's still time to register and save money vs paying on-site), and along with all the great opportunities to meet interesting people and see intriguing talks, what you'll find when you arrive is a trained team of event management professionals who are keen to ensure you have a great time.

They're also committed to putting on shows that have a positive environmental and social impact on the local community and the industry. For each of our events, we constantly seek out areas for improvement, set objectives, implement change and then report on our progress regarding these six areas. This process results in us continually driving forward the sustainability of our events, as you'll see at XRDC 2019.

What XRDC is doing:

Using Energy Star rated projectors, monitors, and speakers and energy efficient LED lights.

Printing as much signage as possible on recyclable materials.

Choosing partners who value sustainability, like the Westin St. Francis who diverts over 75% of their waste from landfill.

Collaborating with the venue and general service contractors to compile data on the waste produced by the event and electricity used.

Studying the data to determine how to improve from year to year.

What you can do:

Download the XRDC app (search for it ahead of the show on Apple's App Store and Google Play) to stay informed of everything happening at and help work toward a paperless event.

Limit your impact from travel by using public transportation options like MUNI and BART and shared ride services like Lyft and Uber to get to and from the conference.

Reduce plastic waste by bringing your own refillable water bottle.

Gamasutra, GDC and XRDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa