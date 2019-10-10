The Nintendo Switch has crossed 10 million sales in Europe

The Switch has sold over 10 million units in Europe since launching on March 3, 2017, according to a tweet from Nintendo of Europe.

That total includes the original Switch and the recently launched Switch Lite, a more affordable, handheld-only version of the console.

According to Nintendo's official numbers, the Switch had sold exactly 36.87 million units worldwide as of June 30, 2019, meaning Europe accounts for a hefty chunk of those global sales.

It hasn't all be plain sailing for the Switch over the past couple of years, however, and this summer Nintendo was hit with a class action lawsuit for failing to address a persistent Joy-Con drift issue that those involved claim affects both the original console and the Switch Lite.