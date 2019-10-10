Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam will soon let users play local-multiplayer games over the internet

Steam will soon let users play local-multiplayer games over the internet

October 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

Steam is close to rolling out a new feature called 'Remote Play Together' that will let friends play local-multiplayer games together over the internet. 

As spotted by PCGamer, the feature was initially unveiled in a post on the Steamworks website, which can only be accessed by developers but has since been shared publicly, and will be made available in beta form during the week beginning October 21.

It looks like devs keen to take advantage of the feature won't have to do much, with Steam revealing that that "all local multiplayer, local co-op, and split-screen games will be automatically included in the Remote Play Together beta."

Offering a brief explanation as to how the feature works on Twitter, Steam staffer Alden Kroll explained it uses a combination of screen streaming and input capture.

"[Remote Play Together ] will allow friends to play local multiplayer games together over the internet as though they were in the same room together," he wrote on Twitter.

"It really is only for shared-screen or split-screen games. The tech is streaming your screen to your friend and capturing their input and sending it back to the game, so you are both playing the same game, looking at the same thing."

Related Jobs

The Pokémon Company International
The Pokémon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.09.19]
Senior React Front-End Developer
The Pokémon Company International
The Pokémon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.09.19]
Senior Software Engineer (PokÃ©mon Trainer Club)
The Pokémon Company International
The Pokémon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.09.19]
Software Engineer (Content Management System)
The Pokémon Company International
The Pokémon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.09.19]
Senior Software Engineer (Game Studio)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image