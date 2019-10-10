Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Hitman dev IO Interactive partners with Warner Bros. on 'new game experience'

Hitman dev IO Interactive partners with Warner Bros. on 'new game experience'

October 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Hitman developer IO Interactive has signed a worldwide publishing and distribution deal with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for a new PC and console title. 

The two companies have previously partnered-up for the release of various Hitman titles including Hitman 2, Hitman HD Enhanced Collection, and Hitman: Definitive Edition, and will now be collaborating on what's described as a "new game experience."

Development on the mystery title is being led by IOI Copenhagen and the recently opened IOI Malmo, both of which will apparently be "integral" to production.

It's only been a few years since IO Interactive cut ties with long-time owner Square Enix and secured the rights to the Hitman franchise, which was described at the time as a "watershed moment" by CEO Hakan Abrak.

