Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 10, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 10, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 10, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apple now sells Xbox controllers on its official store

Apple now sells Xbox controllers on its official store

October 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

A recent round of software updates brought support for some popular console controllers to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and now the Microsoft-made Xbox Wireless Controller has popped up for sale on Apple’s official online store.

While the iPhone’s status as a game platform is nothing new, Apple’s recent steps have seen it expanding the game-driven offerings of it and other Apple-owned platforms through launches like Apple Arcade and expanded controller support.

The online Apple Store already offered a small handful of controllers built to work with mobile devices, but the Xbox controller is a new addition to its online listings. Despite the fact that Apple devices now support both Microsoft and Sony’s first-party console controllers, the DualShock 4 has not yet joined the Xbox Wireless Controller on the Apple Store.

Related Jobs

Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.09.19]
UI Artist
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.09.19]
Senior Environment Artist
The Pokémon Company International
The Pokémon Company International — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.09.19]
Senior Software Engineer (Game Studio)
GreenPark Sports
GreenPark Sports — Calabasas, California, United States
[10.03.19]
Outsource Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image