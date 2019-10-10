Apple now sells Xbox controllers on its official store

A recent round of software updates brought support for some popular console controllers to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and now the Microsoft-made Xbox Wireless Controller has popped up for sale on Apple’s official online store.

While the iPhone’s status as a game platform is nothing new, Apple’s recent steps have seen it expanding the game-driven offerings of it and other Apple-owned platforms through launches like Apple Arcade and expanded controller support.

The online Apple Store already offered a small handful of controllers built to work with mobile devices, but the Xbox controller is a new addition to its online listings. Despite the fact that Apple devices now support both Microsoft and Sony’s first-party console controllers, the DualShock 4 has not yet joined the Xbox Wireless Controller on the Apple Store.