Get a job: The Pokemon Company is hiring a Senior Software Engineer

Location: Bellevue, Washington

The Senior Software Engineer contributes to the development, polish, and optimization of new Pokémon mobile game services. This person will work closely with client and service engineers, game designers, and artists on new mobile products.

What You Will Do

Build efficient industry-leading, best practice infused engineering projects in a collaborative environment which will impact the experience of tens of millions of users

Collaborate with multiple disciplines and work with microservices, gateways, security, queues, serialization, et al. using whatever it takes to “do it right” to bring to life gameplay features and mechanics

Maximize test (e.g. unit, integration, etc.) coverage while working to find better ways to stress and test services, systems, and code

Guide and mentor other engineers and expect feedback while working with the best

Senior level problem solving, data structure analysis, and designing for scale both in number of titles/products supported and number of users

Own the full server stack from inception to CI/CD

What You Will Bring

6+ years in a services development role

3+ years of experience within game and/or mobile services development preferred

Deployed or released significant features for at least two publicly accessible services with large scale usage and proven uptime

Thorough knowledge of Java 8 and above with ample experience in OOO development (e.g. C#, C++, etc.)

Experience with online social game systems and games with live development

Ability to analyze complex problems and present multiple solutions

Effective communication skills; especially within teams and with technical information

Ability to clearly articulate API design and technical requirements with thoughtful documentation gathering requirements, exploring alternative solutions, and implementing code along the way. Maintain and update documentation

Able to quickly mockup or prototype services and concepts

Knowledge of various service practices which emphasis on high-scale, high availability patterns (e.g. protocols, databases, pipeline, frameworks, queues, cloud development, caching, messaging, notifications, etc.)

BS Degree in Computer Science or related field, and/or equivalent years of work experience

How You Will Be Successful

Communication: Impeccable written and verbal communication with ability to translate technical information in a non-technical format.

What to Expect

We offer a professional, fun and creative work environment. While we maintain a good balance between work and life, additional hours may be required at peak times or for specific initiatives. Travel to various locations domestically and internationally may be required on occasion.

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by people assigned to this classification. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of people so classified. All employees may be required to perform duties outside of their normal responsibilities from time to time, as needed.

Interested? Apply now.

