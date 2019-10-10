Watch Mike Z and Mariel Cartwright break down the making of Indivisible

Today on the GDC Twitch Channel, Lab Zero Games' Mike Zaimont (aka Mike Z) and Mariel Cartwright dropped by to mark the release of Indivisible, the Indiegogo-backed RPG that followed up the company's previous fighting game Skullgirls.

Since Indivisible was successfully crowdfunded, the team at Lab Zero Games has had to grapple with everything from crowdfunded-driven scope creep to the struggles of their own ambitions, all while creating an RPG with a unique combat system. Now that Indivisible has finally released, its developers have been able to share some of the hard lessons they've learned designing the game.

If you're curious about some of those challenges, including the struggles of picking a crowdfunding platform or creating a spree of hand-animated 2D assets, you can now watch the full conversation with Zaimont and Cartwright in the video above.

And for more game developer chats and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.