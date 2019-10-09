IGF 2020 accepts over 550 innovative and exciting entries!

The call for submissions to the 22nd annual Independent Games Festival (the largest and longest-running showcase for independent game developers) has closed, and today organizers are excited to announce that over 550 entries have been accepted into the IGF 2020 Competition!

These submissions came in from a diverse and widespread selection of veteran indie game makers, first-time entrants, and students. Among the hundreds of innovative, intriguing games submitted to the IGF this year are high-profile hits like the colorful Void Bastards from Blue Manchu, Capybara's new puzzler Grindstone, and House House's charming honk-'em-up Untitled Goose Game.

Standing alongside them are innovative games like Star Maid Games' recently-released date vignette game collection We Met In May, afrofuturist sci-fi squad management RPG We Are the Caretakers from Heart Shaped Games, and Popcannibal's endearing Kind Words, a game about writing (and receiving) letters of encouragement and support.

They'll be competing against a cornucopia of other interesting entries, including Worm Club's Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, Foam Sword's hand-painted action-adventure Knights and Bikes, and many more! You can explore the full list of IGF entries here.

This year six finalists will be chosen for each of the IGF 2020 Competition award categories save the Nuovo Award, which will have eight finalists. These IGF finalists will be announced in January of next year; each will receive free passes to the event, a stipend, and the opportunity to showcase their games in playable form at the IGF pavilion on the GDC 2020 show floor March 18th through the 20th.

IGF award-winners will be honored live on stage at the IGF Awards ceremony during the 2020 Game Developers Conference in March, and showcased in the IGF Pavilion on the GDC Expo Floor March 18th through the 20th.

For more information on the 2020 Independent Games Festival, including submission specifics and frequently asked questions, please visit the official Independent Games Festival website.

For more information on GDC 2020 in general visit the show’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra, GDC and the IGF are sibling organizations under parent company Informa