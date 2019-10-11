Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 11, 2019
Niantic wants players to help expand location-games with new 'Wayfarer' tool

October 11, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Pokemon Go developer Niantic has unveiled an expanded 'Wayfarer' tool that will give more people the ability to nominate and review new locations for inclusion in the company's roster of location-based games. 

It was previously only possible for players in Ingress, the studio's debut title, to suggest and review new locations and landmarks using the game's 'Operation Portal Recon' feature, but Niantic Wayfarer will soon bring more people into the fold. 

The system works by letting eligible users suggest new locations, such as an important historical site or iconic art installation, they believe would be of interest to the entire community. Potential 'wayspots' cannot be on private property or on school grounds, and should also be permanent fixtures -- so no seasonal pop-ups like Christmas Markets. 

Nominations will then be rated on a five star scale by other users, who'll assess everything from the accuracy of a submission's title and description to its visual uniqueness and location accuracy.  

Successful submissions will eventually be added to Niantic titles as Portals, PokeStops, and Gyms, allowing the developer to keep its game roster relevant and fresh. The system will be rolled out initially to eligible Pokemon Go players before the end of the new year, although it's unclear what players will need to do in order to become eligible.

