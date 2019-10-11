Esports-focused mobile dev Meta Games nets $2 million in funding

Esports-focused mobile game developer Meta Games has secured a $2 million investment to finish production on its upcoming title, Rivals Esports MOBA Manager.

As reported by VentureBeat, the bulk of the cash came from Bitkraft Esports Ventures, and will also help the Berlin-based studio fund new projects.

Pitched as an "authentic" take on esports, Rivals will let players manage their favorite pro team and help them achieve glory by competing in PvP leagues and trading players.

The title will apparently use real-time simulation to create a "highlight-reel experience" of a MOBA game that players can influence with tactical decisions.

In the future, the studio hopes to tap into a wider audience by creating esports-centric games that cover a broad spectrum of genres.