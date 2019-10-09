Reminder: Know and abide by your XRDC Code of Conduct!

If you're coming out to XRDC at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco next week, make time to read through the Code of Conduct and commit it to heart -- violating it is grounds for immediate removal from the event, with no refunds.

Organizers take the health and wellbeing of XRDC attendees very seriously, and when everyone knows and abides by the Code of Conduct it fosters a more inviting and collegial event for everyone.

With that in mind, we've taken the liberty of reprinting the Code of Conduct in full below.

1. Purpose

XRDC believes our community should be truly open for everyone. As such, we are committed to providing a friendly, safe and welcoming environment for all, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, or religion.

This code of conduct outlines our expectations for participant behavior as well as the consequences for unacceptable behavior.

We invite all sponsors, volunteers, speakers, attendees, media, exhibitors and other participants to help us realize a safe and positive conference experience for everyone.

All determinations of appropriate or inappropriate behavior are in XRDC's sole discretion and the decision(s) of the XRDC representative's onsite will be final.

2. Expected Behavior

- Be considerate, respectful, and collaborative.

- Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory or harassing behavior and speech.

- Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow participants. Alert conference organizers if you notice a dangerous situation or someone in distress.

3. Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behaviors include: intimidating, harassing, abusive, discriminatory, derogatory or demeaning conduct by any attendees of XRDC and related events. Many XRDC venues are shared with members of the public; please be respectful to all patrons of these locations.

Harassment includes: offensive verbal comments related to gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, disability; inappropriate use of nudity and/or sexual images in public spaces (including presentation slides); deliberate intimidation, stalking or following; harassing photography or recording; sustained disruption of talks or other events; inappropriate physical contact, and unwelcome sexual attention.

Wearing clothing that is not suitable for a professional work environment, that is provocative, or otherwise potentially offensive.

Physical, written, verbal or other abuse, intimidation, threats, annoyance, harassment, stalking, pushing, shoving or use of any physical force whatsoever against any person, which in any way creates a disturbance that is disruptive or dangerous, or creates apprehension in a person, as determined by XRDC and its show management, in their sole discretion.

Possession of any item that can be used as a weapon, which may cause danger to others if used in a certain manner.

Any boisterous, lewd or offensive behavior or language, including but not limited to using sexually explicit or offensive language, materials or conduct, or any language, behavior or content that contains profanity, obscene gestures, or racial, religious, gender, or ethnic slurs.

Possessing any open can, bottle or other receptacle containing any alcoholic beverages, except in areas specifically designated for the consumption of alcohol. Please drink responsibly.

Possessing any illegal substance, including but not limited to narcotics, marijuana, or other illegal drugs. XRDC does not tolerate the use or abuse of illegal substances anywhere in the Venue.

Smoking - other than in designated areas.

Assembling for the purpose of, or resulting in, disturbing the peace, or committing any unlawful act or engaging in any offensive behavior.

Failure to obey any rules or regulations of the Venue.

4. Consequences of Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated whether by other attendees, media, speakers, volunteers, organizers, venue staff, sponsors, or exhibitors.

Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.

If a participant engages in unacceptable behavior, the conference organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, up to and including expulsion from the conference without warning or refund.

5. What to Do If You Witness or Are Subject to Unacceptable Behavior

If you are subject to unacceptable behavior, notice that someone else is being subject to unacceptable behavior, or have any other concerns, please notify a conference organizer as soon as possible. All reports will remain completely confidential.

The XRDC team will be available to help participants contact venue security or local law enforcement, to provide escorts, or to otherwise assist those experiencing unacceptable behavior to feel safe for the duration of the conference. You can report unacceptable behavior to any member of staff. Staff can be found in the Show Office onsite or you may email one of the contacts below.

Please note that hired, professional security is onsite at all times and is available should they be needed. If you have a personal safety concern and wish to request additional security, please contact the Show Office.

6. Scope

We expect all conference participants (sponsors, volunteers, speakers, attendees, and other guests) to abide by this code of conduct at all conference venues and conference-related social events.

7. Contact Information

Katie Stern

Thomas Amaral

8. License and Attribution

The original is available and is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license.

