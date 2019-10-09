Video: The math behind predictable projectiles in games

In this 2017 GDC talk, Robot Entertainment's Chris Stark explains the math and code behind predictive linear and ballistic projectile aiming in game design.

It was a remarkably detailed dive deep into something most players (and some game designers) take for granted, as Stark walked the audience through some best practices for how to handle practical variations, and how (and when) to expose controls to designers.

It was a fascinating talk, especially if you know a gameplay programmer or work in the field yourself, so take advantage of the fact that Stark's talk is now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

