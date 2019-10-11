Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 11, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 11, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 11, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot calls for esports casters, players to avoid 'sensitive topics' during its broadcasts

Riot calls for esports casters, players to avoid 'sensitive topics' during its broadcasts

October 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 11, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Riot’s global head of League of Legends esports John Needham has shared a statement on the company’s stance on the place “sensitive topics” like politics and religion have in its official esports broadcasts, in short saying that, as a general rule, Riot wants “to keep our broadcasts focused on the game, the sport, and the players.”

Needham’s comment comes amid League of Legends World Championship events and days after Hearthstone and Overwatch developer Blizzard reprimanded the professional Hearthstone player Blitzchung for using a live-streamed post-match interview as a platform to share support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

Blizzard’s action against Blitzchung forced him to forfeit his seasonal winnings and banned him from participating in professional Hearthstone play for 12 months, due to actions that it explained violated official competition rules. The decision has since been met with no small amount of criticism from both within and beyond the game industry.

In the wake of the original Blizzard controversy, prominent casters and esports players have spoken out against the studio’s actions, with some choosing to step down from official events in protest of Blizzard’s action against Blitzchung.

Needham’s statement doesn’t explicitly mention Blizzard’s decision, but does note that the company believes it has a responsibility to its employees and fans in places familiar with political and social unrest like Hong Kong to “not escalate potentially sensitive situations” through its statements or actions.

“As a general rule, we want to keep our broadcasts focused on the game, the sport, and the players,” writes Needham. “We serve fans from many different countries and cultures, and we believe this opportunity comes with a responsibility to keep personal views on sensitive issues (political, religious, or otherwise) separate.”

“These topics are often incredibly nuanced, require deep understanding and a willingness to listen, and cannot be fairly represented in the forum our broadcast provides. Therefore, we have reminded our casters and pro players to refrain from discussing any of these topics on air.”

Matters are further complicated by the fact that Riot Games, Blizzard, and many other major game companies have major Chinese companies like Tencent as at least partial owners, prompting some, including a handful of US senators, to criticize companies’ willingness to seemingly take actions that side with the interests of the Chinese government.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[10.11.19]
Senior Character TD
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[10.11.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.11.19]
Senior Game Designer/Scripter (Blueprint, UE4)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[10.10.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image