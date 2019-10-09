Get a job: GreenPark Sports is hiring an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Calabasas, California

The Art Director is responsible for the game art content, ensuring that visual elements are of the highest quality. As the studio’s central Art Director it will be up to you to define, refine and constantly develop the look of our game and lead the general artistic effort in close collaboration with internal vision holders. This role is for a seasoned, self-motivated, keen and versatile Art Director with strong directional and leadership qualities, who has proven ability to manage and inspire a team of game artists and cross-discipline creatives. This person will have strong skills in conception, 2D and 3D art together with a clear understanding of technical pipelines and familiarity with optimizing and implementing art assets for our pipeline.

Art Directors are seasoned veterans when it comes to not only the craft of creating art, but also the ability to guide, inspire and mentor others. Your deep industry experience provides you with the tools to collaborate on vision, strategy as well as build and manage your own team of illustrators, 3D modelers, texture-, shader- and VFX-artists, based on the needs of the studio.

Responsibilities:

Lead a team of artists producing 2D, 3D, and VFX assets

Collaborate closely with the Animation and Sound Director to create a coherent style across all disciplines.

Define, hold and drive the project’s artistic vision in line with the overall creative direction for the game. Ensure that a unified vision is maintained and that artists have clear benchmarks for asset production.

Contribute to the creation of both 2D and 3D art.

Find artistic solutions which balance creative vision with production realities

Collaborate with Technical artists and leads to develop efficient and productive art pipelines and establish metrics which ensure artistic goals are met within technical performance targets.

Review artists’ work and give feedback to ensure highest quality expectations are met

Produce the highest quality finished art

Be an active mentor and role model for the art team. Work to maintain morale and create an atmosphere of creativity and enthusiasm

Keep informed about latest advances in game art technique and technology

Drive creation of presentation and marketing materials to communicate the artistic vision to stakeholders and external partners

Represent the company internally and externally with positivity and take the initiative to promote company values within the art team

Maintain contact with the Marketing Department to offer expertise and advice as well as provide art assets where and when needed

Be actively involved with recruitment, vetting candidates, performing interviews / recommending hires

Experience and Qualifications:

6 years’ experience of creating game art with minimum of 3 years at senior level or above.

Experience of working on a published game from conception to release.

Strong portfolio demonstrating a high level of artistic creativity in one or more game art disciplines across a range of styles.

Strong 2D and concept art skills.

Expert knowledge of Photoshop.

Good understanding of latest techniques in 3D modeling.

Good knowledge of 3DSMax, ZBrush, Blender and Substance Painter.

Technical mindset with experience of implementing assets in game engines.

Strong understanding of art fundamentals and visual design (with excellent knowledge of visual composition and color theory)

Proven ability to balance aesthetics with performance and usability.

Proven ability to present clear documentation communicating ideas both within the art team and to external clients.

Clearly and effectively communicate with all levels of the studio/project

Other Skills:

Excellent communication skills in English (spoken and written).

Positive influence and leadership skills.

Motivates and inspires others to generate new ideas.

A great team player, able to communicate in a respectable, constructive, and to-the-point manner.

Solid knowledge of current game art production pipelines and workflows.

Ability to accept feedback from the brand and creative teams and adapt to it.

Good organization skills. Anticipates, prioritizes and plans own work.

Strong coaching skills.

Considerable understanding of video games and broad video game culture.

Self-motivated and agile.

Note: Please do not forget to also submit your portfolio.

Hey, that’s game, set and match! We offer exciting times ahead, lots of spectacular twists and turns, hard work and the sweet success of achieving something most people wouldn’t think possible - if they could imagine it at all. If this sounds like it might be you, then apply now and let's chat.

The GreenPark Team.

