Report: Daybreak Games lays off multiple employees

Several employees of San Diego-based studio Daybreak tweeted this evening that they have been laid off from the studio.

Now-former employee Alex Hoffman and former H1Z1 technical director Josh Kriegshauser posted tweets this afternoon that appeared to indicate multiple employees were let go from the company. Former H1Z1 developer Adam Clegg also appeared to confirm the layoffs.

Posters on Reddit appeared to indicate the layoffs hit the Planetside 2 and Planetside Arena teams in particular. Daybreak has been plagued by numerous layoffs and financial woes in the last year, having previously laid off 70 employees in December of 2018 and another batch of employees in August 2018.

We've reached out to Daybreak for a statement, and will update this story when the studio responds.

Update: More employees have begun posting that they've been laid off.