Curve Digital owner Catalis Group acquired by NorthEdge Capital for $113 million

UK-based independent game company Catalis Group has been acquired by private equity firm NorthEdge Capital for £90 million ($113.3 million).

Catalis is the parent company of Thomas Was Alone and Human: Fall Flat publisher Curve Digital, and also owns QA and testing service provider, Testronic.

The company currently employs over 100 people worldwide, and alongside its headquarters in London also has offices in Los Angeles, Warsaw, Santiago, Brighton, Croyden, and Bangkok.

As part of the deal, NorthEdge has committed follow on capital to support Catalis' current growth strategy, which includes continuing the global expansion of Testronic with the opening of a new office in New Orleans and supporting the development pipeline at Curve.

Commenting on the acquisition, Catalis chief exec Dominic Wheatley said the deal would help the game company realize its ambition of becoming a main player on the world stage.

"Our ambition is to build the next major UK owned games business to rival those based in other parts of the world. [Now] we have the right team and financial backing to take Catalis to the next level," he explained.

"The gaming industry has seen some remarkable growth in recent years, and we are on the cusp of a further explosion in their popularity made possible by streaming.

"Recent announcements by the likes of Google, Apple and Microsoft will see the industry evolve even further now that these tech giants are investing heavily in this area. Streaming will allow gamers to access high resolution games attracting an ever greater audience and Catalis is well placed to benefit from this growth."