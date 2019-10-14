The public preview for Xbox's streaming service Project xCloud is now live

Microsoft has kicked off the public preview for Project xCloud, and is slowly beginning to dole out invites in waves to those that signed up for consideration last month.

The public preview is a way for the Project xCloud team to solicit feedback from the Xbox community and use that info to build the service into something that meets Microsoft’s own standards for performance and player experience.

Four games, Gears 5, Halo 5 Guardians, Sea of Thieves, and Killer Instinct, are offered at preview launch, and Microsoft has plans to potentially expand those preview titles in the future.

Public preview signups are still open to those that want a chance to try out the cloud gaming service on their own, but keep in mind the preview requires its testers to be located in the US, UK, or South Korea and have access to a phone or tablet running Android 6.0, or with Bluetooth 4.0 or better, a Microsoft account, and an Xbox One wireless controller.

While Xbox’s streaming aspirations also include the ability to stream gameplay from a personal Xbox One to a mobile phone, the current preview program only includes the datacenter-powered xCloud.