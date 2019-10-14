Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 14, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 14, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 14, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The public preview for Xbox's streaming service Project xCloud is now live

The public preview for Xbox's streaming service Project xCloud is now live

October 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
October 14, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Microsoft has kicked off the public preview for Project xCloud, and is slowly beginning to dole out invites in waves to those that signed up for consideration last month.

The public preview is a way for the Project xCloud team to solicit feedback from the Xbox community and use that info to build the service into something that meets Microsoft’s own standards for performance and player experience.

Four games, Gears 5, Halo 5 Guardians, Sea of Thieves, and Killer Instinct, are offered at preview launch, and Microsoft has plans to potentially expand those preview titles in the future.

Public preview signups are still open to those that want a chance to try out the cloud gaming service on their own, but keep in mind the preview requires its testers to be located in the US, UK, or South Korea and have access to a phone or tablet running Android 6.0, or with Bluetooth 4.0 or better, a Microsoft account, and an Xbox One wireless controller.

While Xbox’s streaming aspirations also include the ability to stream gameplay from a personal Xbox One to a mobile phone, the current preview program only includes the datacenter-powered xCloud.  

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[10.14.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[10.11.19]
Senior Character TD
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[10.11.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Wevr
Wevr — Venice, California, United States
[10.11.19]
Senior Game Designer/Scripter (Blueprint, UE4)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image