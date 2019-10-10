Get a job: Ghost Story Games is looking for a Cinematic Narrative Scripter

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Westwood, Massachusetts

ABOUT GHOST STORY GAMES

Ghost Story Games (formerly known as Irrational Games) is a self-publishing game studio owned by Take-Two Interactive. Our mission is simple: to create immersive, story-driven video games for people who love games that ask something of them.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

A talented Cinematic Scripter with recent Unreal 4 (or similar visual scripting) experience. In this role, you are responsible for fully implementing both systemic and scripted narrative events. You work across several disciplines to create engaging cinematics.

WHAT WE OFFER

The opportunity to work on a creatively ambitious project in the immersive sim genre.

A world-class team of less than 40 people. We are committed to making games that we judge by quality, not arbitrary timeliness. We are proud to be home to some of the most talented, smartest, nicest and hardest-working colleagues. We make mistakes sometimes, but we help each other by finding mistakes early and depending on each other to fix them quickly.

Open Communication: Our team members are welcome to join any meeting, and we have a mostly flat structure. Do you have a question or a concern? Just walk up (or Slack) anyone and ask! Team-based decision making is important to us, regardless of your position – every opinion counts and is considered.

Great Place to Work® has certified our workplace culture. At Ghost Story Games, 91 percent of employees say their workplace is great.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work across disciplines to fully implement high-quality systemic and scripted sequences.

Work with the Narrative and Art teams to ensure the story is integrated into the experience following a defined set of standards and technical requirements.

Through a very iterative process, seek out and make use of any critiques and feedback to help tell clear, comprehensible stories.

This role requires a deep understanding of UE4’s Blueprint system, and the tools available to create and implement systemic, in-game, scripted cinematic sequences.

REQUIREMENTS

5+ years of development experience in the game industry with recent hands-on implementation experience.

At least one shipped title recognized for its strong narrative and/or mission design, to which you contributed.

Strong skills in visual scripting (Unreal 4 experience strongly preferred).

Experience with scene lighting and layout.

Understanding of cinematic theory, and a deep passion for creating narratives in an interactive medium.

Have worked on projects throughout the entire production cycle, from conception through ship.

Ability to work independently to diagnose and solve problems.

Ability to work within a schedule and deliver effectively to deadlines.

Excellent communication, collaboration, interpersonal and organizational skills.

Have worked on projects throughout the entire production cycle, from conception through ship.

EXTRA CREDIT

Film or theater background.

Storyboarding/previz background.

Experience in animation or VFX creation.

Passion for narrative first-person shooters.

One or more titles shipped using UE4 or UE3.

Firsthand knowledge of design for shooters, immersive sims and/or action RPGs.

Experience with Perforce or similar source-control solutions.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.