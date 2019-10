Word is spreading today that video game artist Craig Goodman has passed away after a long struggle with brain cancer.

A number of game developers, including Insomniac itself, are taking to Twitter to pay tribute to Goodman, who worked at Insomniac for roughly 15 years on everything from Ratchet & Clank and Song of the Deep to Marvel's Spider-Man.

Goodman is survived by his wife and children, and to help support them through this a GoFundme campaign has been set up for those wishing to contribute.