October 15, 2019
October 15, 2019
October 15, 2019
Divinity: Fallen Heroes placed on indefinite hold by developer Larian Studios

October 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Divinity: Fallen Heroes has been placed on hold by developer Larian Studios just months before its scheduled November release. 

The studio, which is also developing Baldur's Gate 3, explained that finishing production on the RPG-infused tactics title would require more time and resources than are currently available. 

Larian had been co-developing Fallen Heroes with Logic Artists, but both companies will now go their own way for the time being, with Larian keen to continue work on Baldur's Gate 3 while Logic focuses on its own Expeditions series. 

"It has become clear to everyone involved that Fallen Heroes will need far greater development time and resources than are available now to bring it to fruition in a fun and sustainable way," explained the studio in a statement posted on Twitter

"We value the work that everyone has put into Fallen Heroes, and though we lament its status as of now, we all agree that there's a great game in there that will sometime reach the players who await it. 

"We're sorry for the players excited for the game […] but we strongly believe that bringing Fallen Heroes to fans should be done in a timeline that allows it to be developed soundly."

