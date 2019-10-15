Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

October 15, 2019
Ukie releasing advice pack to help UK games industry prepare for no-deal Brexit

October 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Ukie is preparing an advice pack for game companies in the UK to help them prepare for the consequences of a potential no-deal Brexit on October 31. 

Although the UK trade body claims no-deal should be "categorically ruled out as an option," it still intends to help game companies in the region prepare for the scenario as best it can -- which seems pertinent given the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson seem intent on pursuing that option (or at the very best are incapable of securing anything better). 

With that in mind, it will be releasing a string of content over the next fortnight including a video series featuring legal experts that highlights the steps game companies might want to take to maintain data transfers, retain access to international talent, and check if their EU funding or IP rights will be affected in the event of no-deal.

The organization will also be publishing an e-book signposting pertinent points of advice and information about preparing for no-deal to ensure businesses are as prepared as possible for that potential outcome. 

All materials will be made available free-of-charge, and will be offered to every business in the sector - not just Ukie members. Those interested in the advice pack can sign-up for the Ukie newsletter to find out it's available. Check out the Ukie website for more information.

