October 15, 2019
Google Stadia finally has a concrete launch date

Google Stadia finally has a concrete launch date

October 15, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Google Stadia will officially launch on November 19, which is when people who pre-ordered the Founder's Edition should find the package on their doorstep. 

We already knew the streaming service would be arriving in November, but now we have an exact date -- and it's little over a month away. 

Those who purchased the Founder's Edition, which Google claims has now sold out in Europe, will nab themselves three months of free Stadia Pro, a transferable buddy pass, an exclusive night blue Stadia controller, and a Chromecast Ultra. 

Once that bundled Stadia Pro subscription runs out, users will either have to pay $9.99 per month to renew their membership, or downgrade to the free 'Stadia Base' service coming next year. 

Although both services will require users to drop cash on most games -- just as they would on consoles -- Stadia Pro allows for 4K/60fps streaming with 5.1 surround sound, while Stadia Base only facilitates 1080/60fps streaming with stereo sound.

Stadia Pro will also grant access to "additional free games" starting with Destiny 2: The Collection, and exclusive discounts on certain titles.

