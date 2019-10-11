Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Video: Using data-informed design to make more accessible games

October 15, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, AbleGamers' Christopher Power and Mark Barlet share data and design knowledge that will help inspire developers and their teams to create great accessible designs.

With data from hundreds of players with disabilities, the pair discussed what technology players with disabilities use, the options they prefer, and the surprising results about the overlaps of technology use between groups of players with disabilities.

It was a great talk with a ton of practical takeaways for devs trying to build more broadly accessible games, so if you haven't yet seen it take advantage of the fact that it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

