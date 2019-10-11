Video: Using data-informed design to make more accessible games

In this 2019 GDC session, AbleGamers' Christopher Power and Mark Barlet share data and design knowledge that will help inspire developers and their teams to create great accessible designs.

With data from hundreds of players with disabilities, the pair discussed what technology players with disabilities use, the options they prefer, and the surprising results about the overlaps of technology use between groups of players with disabilities.

It was a great talk with a ton of practical takeaways for devs trying to build more broadly accessible games, so if you haven't yet seen it take advantage of the fact that it's now free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

