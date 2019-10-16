Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Untitled Goose Game passed 100,000 sales in first two weeks

October 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Devilishly wholesome puzzler Untitled Goose Game has sold over 100,000 copies in two weeks, according to developer House House. 

The studio broke the news during an interview with ABC Australia earlier this month, but stopped short of revealing a more exact sales number. 

That success likely won't come as a surprise to anyone who's been keeping tabs on the game. It became a viral sensation when House House debuted the first Goose Game trailer back in 2017, and upon launch quickly became one of the most talked about titles on the internet -- carving through meme culture like a knife through butter and even securing a shout-out from none other than Blink 182

If you're curious to learn exactly what makes a sensation like Untitled Goose Game click, you can go behind the honk by checking out our rent Q&A with programmer Nico Disseldorp, or pore over this detailed Goose Game analysis from Katherine Cross.

