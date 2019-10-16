Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
October 16, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
October 16, 2019
arrowPress Releases
October 16, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot will use League of Legends as springboard for deluge of new games

October 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
October 16, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

League of Legends maker Riot Games will be upping the ante in the next couple of years, as it looks to compete across key genres and platforms with a deluge of new titles. 

Detailing its future plans during its recent 10th anniversary livestream, Riot signaled its intent to turn League of Legends (the studio's only release to date) into a horizontal franchise by using the property as the foundation for a smorgasbord of new games.

That League-inspired slate includes League of Legends: Wild Rift, a redesigned 5v5 MOBA built from the ground up for mobile platforms. Riot was keen to stress this isn't a port, but a full-fledged League game designed specifically for new platforms. 

The studio also announced Legends of Runeterra, a strategy card game set in the world of League of Legends that seems poised to take on Blizzard's popular card-battler, Hearthstone. Another secretive title codenamed 'Project L' was also shown briefly, and appears to be a 2D fighter that'll let players duke it out as popular League characters. 

Finally, the company also showcased 'Project A,' a "stylish, competitive, character-based tactical shooter" that seems to take cues from the likes of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Notably, Project A was the only title unveiled that doesn't take place in the League of Legends universe.

There's no word on when any of those projects will actually hit shelves, but it'll be interesting to see how they fare against some of the biggest names in the industry when they eventually do.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.16.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[10.16.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.19]
Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[10.15.19]
QA Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image