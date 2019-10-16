Riot will use League of Legends as springboard for deluge of new games

League of Legends maker Riot Games will be upping the ante in the next couple of years, as it looks to compete across key genres and platforms with a deluge of new titles.

Detailing its future plans during its recent 10th anniversary livestream, Riot signaled its intent to turn League of Legends (the studio's only release to date) into a horizontal franchise by using the property as the foundation for a smorgasbord of new games.

That League-inspired slate includes League of Legends: Wild Rift, a redesigned 5v5 MOBA built from the ground up for mobile platforms. Riot was keen to stress this isn't a port, but a full-fledged League game designed specifically for new platforms.

The studio also announced Legends of Runeterra, a strategy card game set in the world of League of Legends that seems poised to take on Blizzard's popular card-battler, Hearthstone. Another secretive title codenamed 'Project L' was also shown briefly, and appears to be a 2D fighter that'll let players duke it out as popular League characters.

Finally, the company also showcased 'Project A,' a "stylish, competitive, character-based tactical shooter" that seems to take cues from the likes of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Notably, Project A was the only title unveiled that doesn't take place in the League of Legends universe.

There's no word on when any of those projects will actually hit shelves, but it'll be interesting to see how they fare against some of the biggest names in the industry when they eventually do.